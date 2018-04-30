John Wayne Pioneer Trail Getting A New Name, Public Invited To Weigh In

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced it’s considering a name change for the cross-state trail known as the Iron Horse State Park/John Wayne Pioneer Trail. This 285-mile trail starts in North Bend and runs east to the town of Tekoa on the Washington-Idaho border. From former railroad right-of-ways to the famous Western-movie actor – a unique trail in Washington is looking for a more local name. Marcus Bellissimo has more.

You can vote on the new name at the State Parks website.