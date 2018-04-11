Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Tree Seedling Distribution This Saturday

April showers – check. May flowers – no doubt. But don’t forget about the trees and shrubs. The annual Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day seedling distribution day is this Saturday at locations in Chelan and Douglas Counties.

Chelan PUD arborist Bill Sanborn, who manages their vegetation program, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about choosing the right tree to plant in the right place near power lines.

Sanborn said most important is that at full growth, the tree or shrub needs to be at least 10 feet from power lines. That’s for safety and to keep tree limbs out of lines during storms so the lights stay on.

He said April’s Arbor Day celebrations make this a great time to talk about choosing Firewise and power line friendly variety. The Chelan PUD is a sponsor of seedling distributions in five communities, including Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee, Martin’s Market in Cashmere and the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.