Following Back-To-Back Wildfire Complexes, Okanogan County Recovery Continues

Yesterday here on KOHO we talked with Chelan County District 1 Fire Chief Mike Burnett about preparations for this year’s fire season.

Now we take a look back at the massive complexes of fires in 2014, 2015 and 2016 that tore through Pateros, Chelan and other communities of Okanogan and Chelan Counties.

While dozens of homes have been rebuilt, recovery efforts continue. KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee reports.