Flywheel Investment Conference Bringing Tech Business Spring-Board To NCW

GWATA – the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance – is hosting the Flywheel Investment Conference, an annual one-day conference on Thursday, April 19 at the Stanley Civic Center.

Jenny Rojanasthien, GWATA’s Executive Director, told KOHO the Flywheel Investment Conference is an opportunity for angel investors, venture capital and private equity firms, entrepreneurs, startups and community members to come together to connect, learn, and develop resources for building companies. The conference includes educational seminars, speaker panels, a premier luncheon, investment competition, and evening celebration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch as startups pitch their company to a group of investors in a “shark tank” style presentation. These startups will be competing for the chance to receive an investment award funded by angel investors from North Central Washington. Startups interested in competing are encouraged to apply for the 2018 Flywheel Investment Conference online.

You can purchase tickets for the whole day or specific events, from the seminars, to the luncheon, to the competition.