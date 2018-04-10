Douglas County SWAT Busts East Wenatchee Meth Lab, First In Years Sheriff Says

On Friday, the Douglas County Special Response Team, along with the Columbia River Drug Task Force and members of the Chelan County Regional SWAT team, served a high-risk search warrant in the 2000 block of S.E. Legacy Place in East Wenatchee.

The team recovered illegal narcotics, parts of a meth lab and a 9mm handgun with the serial numbers ground off. The state department of Ecology was called to clean and dispose of the meth lab.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Michael C. Cooper of East Wenatchee was arrested and booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for two counts of Unlawful Delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), Felon in possession of a firearm and Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the bust and drug issues in the region, including opioids, as well as increasing staffing levels in northern parts of the county.