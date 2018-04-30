Douglas County Port – Opportunity Zones, Rock Island Development, Tech Companies

Lisa Parks, Executive Director of the Port of Douglas County, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about an Opportunity Zone designation from the Governor’s office for areas of southern Douglas County including Baker Flats, Pangborn Airport and Rock Island Development District. Parks said the federal program could mean significant new investment in those rural areas.

Parks also talks about the latest with the Rock Island Industrial Development District, technology companies wanting to locate in the county and more.

The City of Wenatchee was also designated an Opporunity Zone. Check out that story here.