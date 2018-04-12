Chelan Valley Skier ‘Airborne Eddie’ Inducted Into U.S. Skiing Hall Of Fame

As the ski season winds down, many will think back on the turns taken and powder shredded. One local skier has been doing that for decades, reminiscing the big air and fast turns that started earning him money in the 1970s.

A Boise-native, Eddie Ferguson now calls Chelan home. He was the World Freestyle champion in 1973, and that same year Skiing magazine named him “Hotdogger of the Year.”

KOHO’s Chelan correspondent Jay Witherbee sat down with “Airborne Eddie” to talk about his career and a major award he’ll receive today in California.