Chelan County Commission Update – Kevin Overbay

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the next step in finalizing the county’s updated Shoreline Master Program and land transfers in the Stemilt Basin.

The county and the Stemilt Partnership have been working for a decade to secure some 5,000 acres in the Stemilt Basin for water, habitat and recreation. A recreation plan for the Basin is also in development.

Overbay also talks about the search for a new county Community Development Director and Public Service Appreciation Week May 7.