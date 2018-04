A special election is coming up Tuesday April 24. The largest ballot measure is a $120 million bond before Wenatchee residents to modernize and add on to Wenatchee High School. Stay tuned to KOHO for more on that bond.

Today we turn to the northern part of Chelan County where Chelan and Manson residents will weigh in on several tax levies. KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee reports ballots should arrive no later than tomorrow.