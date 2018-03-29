Wrapping Up Red Cross Month With Hometown Heroes Celebration
The American Red Cross is recognizing the country’s everyday heroes during Red Cross Month. Hometown Heroes is a way to recognize good deeds done in the community and the 10th annual celebration takes place tonight at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Megan Snow, Executive Director of the Greater Inland Northwest chapter of American Red Cross, joins Dan Langager to talk about the event, recap Red Cross Month and talk preparations for wildfire season.