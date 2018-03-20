With Legislature Concluded, Gov. Inslee Begins Signing 300 Bills, A Record For Shorter Session

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a package of bills aimed at increasing voter access in the state, including a measure to pre-register 16 and 17 year olds and another that allows in-person voter registration to occur the same day of an election.

Under one of the measures signed yesterday, starting on July 1, 2019, people can pre-register to vote starting at age 16, though they won’t be added to the list of registered voters until the next election at which they’ll be 18.

