With High Demand And Low Supply, New Hotels Welcome Addition To Wenatchee Valley

Another developer announced plans to build a new hotel in the greater Wenatchee area. Construction is currently underway on a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in East Wenatchee and a Hilton Garden Inn in Wenatchee next to Pybus Market. Earlier this month developers Steven and Tanya Tramp announced plans for a mid-tier, 103-room, four-story hotel next door to their current Wenatchee hotel – Comfort Suites in Olds Station.

Hotel space can be hard to come by in the Wenatchee Valley during busy weekends, especially when multiple large events overlap. The cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and tourism experts see opportunities for better serving events and conferences already coming here and enticing more to come with those new hotels under construction.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk more about this are Allison Williams, city of Wenatchee Executive Services Director; Freyda Stephens, Chair of Wenatchee’s Tourism Promotion Area board; and Jerri Barkley, Marketing Director at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.