Wenatchee World Sold To Wick Communications: A Chat With Publisher Rufus Woods

The Wenatchee World, North Central Washington’s locally-owned and -operated newspaper for 111 years, has been sold to Wick Communications, a media corporation based in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The sale was announced yesterday and takes effect tomorrow. Wick owns 20 newspapers in 11 states, with the World its first paper in Washington.

Wick CEO Francis Wick said in a statement that they are “honored to carry on the rich legacy and dedication of the Woods family and the great employees of The Wenatchee World in serving such a vibrant and exciting region.”

World Publisher since 1997 Rufus Woods, grandson of its first publisher Rufus Woods, will step down but remain on as a columnist. Woods told KOHO several newspaper companies made offers, but he chose Wick because it is also a multi-generational family operation.

Woods said all employees of The World have been offered jobs with Wick Communications. Jeff Ackerman, who has been a publisher at various newspapers, has been named publisher to succeed Woods. Woods said Ackerman will move from Eugene, Oregon to Wenatchee and start as Publisher of the World in early April.