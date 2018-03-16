Wenatchee Parks Commission Reviewing Changes To Skyline Dr. Overlook, Taking Public Comment

Dave Erickson, Director of the city of Wenatchee’s Parks & Recreation Department, joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about complaints related to the Skyline Drive overlook, a popular pull-out with views of the lower Valley. The city’s Parks Commission will review public comments and proposed changes at their meeting this Tuesday, March 20.

Erickson also talks about picnic table, bathroom and locker room improvements at city parks and upcoming spring and summer programs for all ages. Learn more at WenatcheeWA.gov.