Wenatchee District’s After School Program Offering Teaching Opportunities To Community Partners

The Wenatchee School Community Learning Center After School Program will host an informational session on Tuesday, March 27 for businesses and community organizations who are interested in being involved in after school programming.

The Wenatchee School District currently has federally funded after school programming in five elementary and two middle schools serving a total of approximately 945 students; 77% of whom qualify as low-income, 70% Latino/a, and 27% migrant. The program provides a valuable support to working families and offers students a safe, supportive learning environment when school’s out.

The after school program is seeking partnerships with businesses and organizations to provide learning experiences for students. Examples include workshops, one time presentations, regular teaching arrangements and occasional volunteering. Interested community and business partners are invited to attend the information session and learn more about the after school program, meet the staff and discover ways to collaborate and create unique and impactful programming for youth.

The meeting March 27 is at 6:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, 137 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is Lincoln Elementary’s After School Coordinator Annie Pankow, Wenatchee School District’s Grant Coordinator Carolyn Griffin-Bugert and Wenatchee Learn Connect’s Coordinator Diana Haglund.