Tonight’s Naturalization Ceremony Welcomes 50 New U.S. Citizens

Hand In Hand Immigration Services of Wenatchee, along with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, are hosting a Naturalization Ceremony at Westside High School tonight, swearing in 50 new U.S. citizens.

Out of more than 50 ceremonies they’ve helped coordinate, tonight’s for just the second time will be a judicial ceremony, with the oath performed by Judge Stanley Bastian – a US District Judge for the Eastern Washington District.

Dan Langager reports.