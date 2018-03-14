‘Terrific Amount of Misinformation’ On Leavenworth Adventure Park Development

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk more about a proposed Adventure Park at the west end of town.

The City Council recently annexed about 10.5 acres at the corner of Icicle Road and US 2. No permit applications have been submitted yet, but local residents are already speaking out against the plans. Mayor Farivar tells KOHO the annexation is all that’s happened so far and she feels some of the backlash to the plans is premature.

Farivar also talks about allocating funding to local events from the city’s lodging tax fund and increasing the threshold for the Senior / Disabled Utility Discount program.