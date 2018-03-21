Stemilt Basin Recreation Plan Meeting Tonight In Malaga

El Sendero Backcountry Ski & Snowshoe Club, along with other outdoor groups, has been working with the State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish & Wildlife to designate about 5.5 miles of motor-free terrain in the Stemilt Basin. A meeting tonight at the Malaga Fire Station will present options and locations for motorized and non-motorized activities. Dan Langager reports.

You can also submit written comments to Chelan County Natural Resources between March 30 and April 30. Email erin.mckay@co.chelan.wa.us or call 509-630-5303.