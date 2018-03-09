State Patrol Starts Spring Break Emphasis Patrols, Recruiting New Troopers, Visiting Local Schools
The Washington State Patrol’s local Recruitment and Spokesman Trooper Brian Moore joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about a call by some local school districts to increase the presence of armed officers on campuses following the string of school shootings nationwide. Moore also talks about DUI emphasis patrols underway now as WSU starts Spring Break, recruiting new officers with classes starting this fall and more.