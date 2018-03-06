Sheriff Gjesdal Speaks To Increasing Officer Presence At Local Schools Following National Gun Violence

Following the latest school shooting in the U.S., local law enforcement and school districts are looking at increasing police presence on campus. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about solutions to America’s gun violence and his office’s relationship with local school districts.

Eastmont School District’s food services provider Sodexo is offering free breakfast and lunch for local police, sheriff, state patrol, and wildlife officers in an effort to increase the presence of armed law enforcement on school campuses. Officers in uniform or undercover officers with ID are invited to eat with each other, with students, with staff, or grab and go.

District officials said they hope officers will take advantage of this offer as it increases law enforcement presence on school campuses, familiarizes officers to schools and provides the opportunity to develop relationships with students. The District is extending the invite for officers to grab a cup of coffee in school staff breakrooms if they want to stop in at times when breakfast and lunch are not being served.

