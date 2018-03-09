Rocky Reach Dam Fish Ladders Helping More Ancient Pacific Lamprey Find Spawning Tributaries

No bones, no paired fins and not great swimmers like salmon – that’s why Pacific lamprey can really use some help navigating the Columbia River. Changes to the fish ladder at Rocky Reach and tracking studies are proving an effective combo for adult lamprey migrating past the dam, said Steve Hemstrom, senior fisheries biologist.

Hemstrom talked with KOHO’s Dan Langager about the PUD achieving the best passage rate on the Columbia for these ancient fish with 98 percent of adult lamprey entering the fish ladder at Rocky Reach Dam traveling up the Columbia to spawn in streams.