Proposed Carbon Tax Dead In Olympia, Public Records Work-Around Vetoed

Without enough votes in either the House or Senate, Gov. Jay Inslee conceded last night his proposed tax on carbon emissions is likely dead. Inslee also yesterday vetoed a bill lawmakers overwhelmingly passed to exempt the Legislature from certain sections of the Public Records Act.

Also this week, some lawmakers fear a proposed capital gains tax can only spell disaster down the road, while the idea of same-day voter registration grows in popularity.

Marcus Bellissimo has details on that and more from the state Capitol.