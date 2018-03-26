Pangborn Airport Adding Fourth Daily Flight In May, Citing Growing Summer Demand

As the busy summer travel season approaches, more daily flights from Pangborn Memorial Airport to Sea-Tac International start in May. Alaska Airlines announced seven more daily round trips per week starting May 20. Officials said the additional flights are responding to market demand that led to an 83 percent load factor for existing service in 2017.

Craig Larsen, Port of Chelan County Business Development Director, told KOHO because usage has been so strong, people who wanted to make the 25-minute flight could not secure a seat at times and had to make other travel arrangements. He said Alaska Air did a trial run of four daily flights in August of 2016, but this addition runs May through August.

Larsen said additional flights serve local residents and opens up more opportunities for business and leisure travelers to come to the region. The new schedule will feature departures at 6:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 3:20 p.m. and 6:44 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, with three flights daily Saturdays. Go to AlaskaAir.com to see the complete schedule.