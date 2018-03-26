Our Valley Our Future Secures $140,000 From State Legislature For Local Projects
A final supplemental operations budget agreed to by the state House and Senate includes $140,000 for the Our Valley Our Future / Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro community development initiative.
The budget awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.
Our Valley Our Future’s Coordinator Steve Maher told KOHO the group will leverage the state funds virtually dollar-for-dollar with contributions from local public agencies, businesses and nonprofits.