Making Sense of Legislators’ Quick Passage, Gov.’s Fast Veto of Public Records Bill

A controversial public-records disclosure bill gets passed quickly by lawmakers. The Governor’s pen then put a stop to it going any further. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Following a week of pressure from citizens, newspapers and others, Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday night vetoed a controversial public-records bill that state lawmakers hurriedly approved last week. Inslee’s veto came as part of a broader deal between lawmakers and the news organizations that in September brought a legal challenge to the Legislature’s longstanding claim that it’s exempt from the voter-approved Public Records Act.

Last Friday legislators voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill that would have exempted the Legislature from that Act. Between then and yesterday, about 19,000 phone calls, emails and letters poured into the governor’s office — almost all of them urging Inslee to oppose the bill. Following his veto, Inslee issued a statement, calling the level of response from the public “unprecedented.” He said transparency is a cornerstone of a democratic government and he believes legislators can fulfill their duties while being fully transparent, just like state and local governments across the state.

Legislators have agreed not to override Inslee’s veto. In identical letters sent to the Governor last night and signed by 16 Senate Democrats and 41 House Democrats, the caucuses wrote they “made a mistake by failing to go through a full public hearing process on this very important legislation.”