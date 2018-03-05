Local Law Enforcement, School Districts Weigh Personal Rights With School Safety Following Shootings

The Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts want to start a conversation about safety and security at school facilities. An open forum on school safety is tonight, March 5, at Wenatchee High School at 7 p.m. District officials say they’re looking to hear from parents and citizens about their concerns and suggestions for maintaining and potentially increasing security measures.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today is Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown.

Wenatchee Police, along with School District officials, are investigating two messages found on the boy’s bathroom walls at Wenatchee High School stating, “Don’t come to school March 2.” The writings were found Feb. 21. Wenatchee High Principal Eric Anderson said administration did an investigation, watched video, followed all leads and at this time, have no suspects. He said the Wenatchee Police Department does not believe this to be a credible threat, and there is no specific threat mentioned. The messages simply said, don’t come to school. Anderson said they’ve invested significant time and personnel to investigating this matter, and will continue to do so. And if any parents or students have any information that may help us solve this case, contact Anderson or police.

Eastmont School District’s food services provider Sodexo is offering free breakfast and lunch for local police, sheriff, state patrol, and wildlife officers in an effort to increase the presence of armed law enforcement on school campuses. Officers in uniform or undercover officers with ID are invited to eat with each other, with students, with staff, or grab and go. District officials said they hope officers will take advantage of this offer as it increases law enforcement presence on school campuses, familiarizes officers to schools and provides the opportunity to develop relationships with students. The District is extending the invite for officers to grab a cup of coffee in school staff breakrooms if they want to stop in at times when breakfast and lunch are not being served.