Local High School Students Joining National Walkouts Today On Gun Violence

A national school walkout will take place at 10 a.m. today, with a number of local students participating. Part memorial, part protest, the walkout aims to start a conversation on how to end gun violence.

It’s a 17-minute walkout, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one month ago today. Close to 3,000 walkouts are planned across the nation.

In Wenatchee, the walkout will be divided into two parts. The first part lasting the 17-minutes, followed by a march, with a police escort, down Miller Street and Orondo Avenue to the Chelan County Courthouse for a community rally.

Other local high schools participating in the 17-minute walkout are Eastmont, WestSide and Cascade. Icicle River Middle School will have a moment of silence.