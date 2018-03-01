Leavenworth Adventure Park Plans Moving Forward, Phased Construction Starts This Summer
An alpine coaster, eurobungy trampolines and via ferrata. Big plans lie ahead for the Leavenworth Adventure Park at the west end of town.
Marcus Bellissimo reports.
1 Comment
I think it will be nice to have another family orientated activity. So much of what is in Leavenworth right now is for over 21s. We need more diversity. Not everyone can spend their time in drinking and trying on clothes.
While I understand people’s concerns for parking downtown, and that is a big issue that needs to be dealt with. Trying to force this location to meet those needs is not realistic.
I work in a shop where people ask quite often what there is to do with kids in town.