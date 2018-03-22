Learn About, Get Involved With NCW’s Non-Profits At Pybus Market This Saturday

Looking for a non-profit that could use your volunteer time, energy and knowledge? Want to learn more about the various programs offered by non-profits? Stop by the Pybus Market this Saturday, March 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Non-Profit Day at

More than 40 non-profit organizations will be in the concourse with representatives ready tell you about their programs and purposes.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is sponsoring the event and their Executive Director Beth Stipe stops by KOHO to talk about the event and other happenings at the Foundation.