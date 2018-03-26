Lake Chelan’s Old Mill Boat Launch Closure Starts Next Monday

A Chelan County PUD contractor will rebuild the boat launch parking at Old Mill Park on Lake Chelan after more than 20 years of service. The PUD looked at options to keep the boat launch open. However, officials said after analyzing safety concerns, for the public and workers, it was determined that closing the launch offered the safest, fastest and most cost-efficient approach to complete the job.

KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee has more on the closure that starts one week from today.

Photo: Chelan PUD