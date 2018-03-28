Icicle Irrigation District Declares Emergency For Eightmile Dam

March 28, 2018 | 0
Aging pipes, crumbling supports, fresh burn scars – all concerns for Eightmile Dam located in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, federal forest land in Chelan County.

The Icicle-Peshastin Irrigation District issued an emergency declaration March 13 due spring snow-melt possibly over-topping the dam, caused by burn scars from last summer’s Jack Creek Fire. Dan Langager has more.

Maps: U.S. Forest Service, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
