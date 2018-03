The 22nd annual Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival auction is now live at UVMEND.org. Local artists painted 22 bowls and platters for the auction, which wraps Wednesday, March 21. The auction raises money for the Community Cupboard food bank and teacher art grants.

Today Dan talks with Suzi Lane about her bowl “Winter View From Blackbird Island.”

