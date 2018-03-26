Defying State Trend, Construction Leading Local Job Growth

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 7.1% unemployment rate for the month of January. That’s the lowest for that month in nearly 30 years, representing 400 less unemployed people from Jan. 2017, and 275 more people in the local labor force.

Construction jobs drove the most growth in the two-county area, up more than 400 jobs.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from January 2018.