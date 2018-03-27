Clearing Trees, Bushes, Other Fire Season Preparations With Cascadia Conservation District

Chelan County is participating in a free program that will chip up to 10 cubic yards of trees, limbs, trimmings and brush. Hosted by the Cascadia Conservation District, the event’s goal is to help residents clear away flammable material before fire season arrives.

Amanda Newell, the District’s Education & Outreach Specialist, joins Dan Langager on KOHO 101 to talk about defensible spaces, the important of clearing yard waste, free wildfire risk home assessments and other programs and events the District has coming up.

To register for the chipping event, go to CascadiaCD.org. It’s free to residents of Chelan County, funded through the Cascadia Conservation District, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Firewise Communities USA.