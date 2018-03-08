Civil Case Against Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Awards Deputy $500,000

A civil suit against the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office ended yesterday with the jury awarding Deputy Jennifer Tyler more than $500,000. The verdict said the sheriff’s office unlawfully retaliated against her for fighting back against sexual discrimination. In addition to the half million dollars, the jury also granted $6,000 in compensation based on Tyler’s claim of lost salary.

Sheriff Brian Burnett and his command staff spent the last week in Waterville as the case was filed in Douglas County to avoid a conflict of interest in Chelan County court. Burnett told KOHO they’re still working with legal advisors to determine next steps.

Deputy Tyler remains on with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. But she’s currently under an internal investigation for an allegation of untruthfulness. That investigation started in January.