Chelan PUD Halts Cryptocurrency Applications, Says County Electric Grid At Risk

The Chelan County PUD has stopped taking or processing applications for electric service for cryptocurrency mining. PUD board members unanimously imposed the application moratorium after reviewing impacts on utility operations from existing loads and applications for service.

General Manager Steve Wright said impacts from cryptocurrency mining applications are hampering responses to the District’s overall planned work, and threatens the county’s electric grid capacity to meet planned growth. Wright said the moratorium pause will allow staff to review existing, under-five megawatt rates and policies, and to develop new rates and policies for above-five megawatt loads.

Staff also is finding rogue cryptocurrency operations. Many are in homes without the grid equipment needed to serve heavy loads.

There are 19 pending applications from cryptocurrency miners for up to 5 MW each, a potential total load of about 16.3 average megawatts. Typical countywide growth in a year is about 4 megawatts.

Commissioners set a public hearing on the moratorium for Monday, May 14.

For more, Dan Langager talked with PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna and Customers Utilities Managing Director John Stoll.