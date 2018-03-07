Chelan County Commission Update – Kevin Overbay

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the future of the Confluence Technology Center and a new Emergency Operations Center in Olds Station, state grants funding storm- and waste-water projects across the county, money for the Goodwin Road Bridge replacement project in west Cashmere, a sinkhole that appeared Sunday on Burch Mountain Road and tar coming off Mission Ridge Road and getting on cars.