Chelan County Commission Update – Keith Goehner

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about his recent trip to the other Washington to meet with federal officials about forest health and water issues in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, as well as the National Association of Counties Conference.

Goehner also talks about flooding issues in the county, from Cashmere to Eightmile Dam, the development of a recreation plan for Stemilt Basin and a meeting tonight, cryptocurrency companies looking to locate in the county and construction of a moderate risk waste facility starting this summer.