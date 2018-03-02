2018 Session: Reps. Condotta, Steele Talk Union Dues, Carbon Tax, Public Records

12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they talk about the death of the proposed carbon tax, Gov. Inslee’s veto of a controversial public-records act and why House Republicans are against that veto, policy related to whether independent health care workers should pay union dues, wrapping up the session, budgets and more.