2018 Session Concludes, Reps. Condotta, Steele Talk Budgets, Bills From Record Session

The Washington Legislature has adjourned its 60-day legislative session. 12th District Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta have joined Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2018 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they put a bow on the session, from passing supplemental budgets, to restarting the Tourism Promotion Board, to how lawmakers are putting more money into education and teacher salaries and the record number of bills for a 60-day session.