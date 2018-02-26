What Does Launching The Valley’s Research & Innovation District Mean For Economic Development?

The community action group Our Valley Our Future last week unveiled development of a Research & Innovation District (RID).

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today is Steve King, the City of Wenatchee’s Economic Development Director. King talks about what an RID means for the community – from research and education, to seminars, workforce and new jobs.

You can read the full draft plan here: ovof-rid-strategic-plan-revised-v-3-02-08-18