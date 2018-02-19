Wenatchee Woman Killed In Skyline Drive Crash With Snow Plow

A 20-year-old Wenatchee woman died from injuries in a collision with a snow plow on Skyline Drive Saturday morning. She was a passenger in a Honda civic traveling east on Skyline, it lost control and crossed the centerline into the westbound lane. The snowplow was westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane to try to avoid a collision. The plow blade struck the car, destroying the front end of the car and compromising the front passenger compartment.

The woman was severely injured in the collision and had to be cut from the wrecked car by firefighters. She was transported to Central Washington Hospital where she later died. The driver of the Honda, a 22 year old male, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. The plow driver was uninjured. The victims names are not being released until their families are notified. Wenatchee police say the collision remains under investigation.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about traffic and pedestrian problems on Skyline following the latest crash on the winding road.