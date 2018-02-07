Wenatchee School District Hosting Info Sessions On Entering High School, College Credit Programs

The Wenatchee School District is hosting Pathways to Success, an information session for incoming high school freshmen and their parents, today from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.

Wenatchee Learns Coordinator Diana Haglund said the goal of the Pathways to Success event is to provide current 8th grade parents and students with important information about three secondary school options available in the Wenatchee School District; Wenatchee High School, WestSide High School and Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center. The information shared is intended to help parents and students make informed decisions going into high school and leading up to graduation.

Haglund said the District is also hosting a College Credit in the High School information night, talking AP and Running Start, this Monday Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.