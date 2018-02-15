Wenatchee Chamber Of Commerce Sends Letter To Olympia Opposing Proposed Carbon Tax

Shiloh Schauer, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about her recent trips to Olympia this legislative session.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors sent a letter to lawmakers this week opposing Senate Bill 6203 – the Gov.’s proposed tax on carbon emissions, and House Bill 2338 – increasing carbon fuel standards.

Schauer also talks about the Tourism Promotion Board bill moving forward and Community Leadership Day at the state capitol.

You can read the full letter here: final-wvccopposition-to-carbontax-legislation-2018