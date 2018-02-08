Skier From Kirkland Dies At Mission Ridge After Striking Tree

*9 a.m. Update: Sheriff Brian Burnett reports the victim from yesterday’s ski accident at Mission has been identified as 25-year-old Brian A. Scott of Kirkland, Wash.

A Kirkland man was fatally injured in a skiing accident at Mission Ridge Ski Resort yesterday afternoon. Chelan County Sheriffs Deputy Rich Magnussen said a little after noon the man lost control while skiing on the “Lip Lip” run. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The accident occurred while Mission Ridge was hosting a private event on a normally scheduled closed day.