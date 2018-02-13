Reclamation Bureau Releases Final Environmental Assessment For Middle Entiat River Project

The Bureau of Reclamation just completed two studies for fish and wildlife improvements on the Entiat River. One looked at potential projects to enhance fish habitat and floodplain connectivity along a four-mile stretch; the other evaluated what would happen if nothing was done. Marcus Bellissimo has the details.

The final Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact are available at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/ programs/ea/wash/midentiat/ index.html.