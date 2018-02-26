Pybus Market Events Room, Office Renovations Underway, Community Asked To Donate

Pybus Public Market’s events room, meeting space and offices are getting a much-needed upgrade.

The events room is now closed for the $1.2 million remodel, adding new heating and cooling systems, improving acoustics and insulation, adding large windows and glass door openings looking to the Apple Capital Loop Trail and Columbia River and adding a second, smaller meeting space suitable for groups of up to 25.

KOHO’s Dan Langager toured the construction zone and filed this report.

Learn more and donate at PybusMarket.org.