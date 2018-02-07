Positive Chelan PUD Reports: Snowpack, 2017 Performance Plan

Chelan PUD had a substantial “to do” list for 2017. Board President Dennis Bolz joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to review progress on the PUD’s 232-item 2017 Performance Plan.

Many of the uncompleted 2017 projects are multi-year projects, ongoing efforts or required schedule changes into 2018 to respond to competing priorities. Chelan County PUD commissioners Monday reviewed the utility’s performance on steps that support its seven strategic objectives.

The PUD’s Energy Planning and Trading staff also provided early forecasts for runoff into the Columbia River and Lake Chelan. Good news so far: forecasts for the Columbia are at 110 percent of average and just above normal for Lake Chelan at 104 percent.