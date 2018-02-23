People Of Our Past – Ed Ferguson

Each February, the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center invites you to go back in time and experience the history of the area up close.

This Saturday, five local actors and actresses will don the persona of a historical figure from our past, delivering monologues, answering questions from the audience and making their time in 1905 Wenatchee come alive.

This year’s characters are community builder Belle Culp Reeves (played by Emma Standerford), town sheriff and theater owner Ed Ferguson (Jeff Heminger), pioneer farmers Dora and M.O. Tibbits (Peter Kappler and Megan Kappler) and developer Arthur Gunn (David Harvill). Veteran Cynthia Brown is directing the show this year.

Learn more at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.

Joining Dan Langager today is Town Sheriff and Theater Owner Ed Ferguson.

Photos: Rob Spradlin Photography