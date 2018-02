NCW Voters Approve All Local School District Levies In Special Election

Several area school districts asked voters to approve levies on yesterday’s special election ballot. Levies need 51 percent approval to pass and all were given the thumbs up by voters. The Cashmere School District’s high school renovation bond received 70 percent approval.The Douglas and Grant County Hospital District levies passed as well. Marcus Bellissimo has more.

Chelan County

Cashmere School District levy

Yes 1,039 72.8%

No 388 27.2%

Cashmere School District bond

Yes 992 70.4%

No 418 29.7%

Entiat School District levy

Yes 266 70.4%

No 161 37.7%

Douglas County

Hospital District 2 levy (Waterville ambulance)

Yes 392 81%

No 92 19%

Orondo School District levy

Yes 109 55%

No 89 45%

Palisades School District levy

Yes 41 82%

No 9 18%

Waterville School District levy

Yes 330 70.2%

No 140 29.8%

Grant County

Hospital District 2 levy (Quincy Valley Medical Center)

Yes 1,044 67.2%

No 510 32.8

Okanogan County

Omak School District levy

Yes 761 50.1%

No 734 49.1%

Omak School District bond

Yes 673 45.9%

No 793 54.1%

Okanogan School District levy

Yes 442 59.4%

No 302 40.6%

Pateros School District levy

Yes 87 56.1%

No 68 43.9%

Tonasket School District levy

Yes 408 51.1%

No 391 48.9%

Oroville School District levy

Yes 391 60.6%

No 254 39.4%